Cruz has struck out 11 times in 44 at-bats during Grapefruit League play.
Cruz has only 10 hits this spring -- four of which have gone for extra bases -- but his improved ability to make contact is a positive sign. He struck out at a 34.9 percent clip across 361 plate appearances in the majors last season, but he regularly kept his punchouts within the range of 25 percent throughout his minor-league career. If his increased contact rate can carry over into the regular season, it's a good bet that Cruz will improve upon his .233 average while also providing plenty of home runs and stolen bases.