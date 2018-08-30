Cruz hasn't played for Low-A West Virginia since Aug. 13 due to a mild groin strain, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

West Virginia's season is set to end Monday, and it appears unlikely that Cruz will be activated from the 7-day disabled list before then. Since the injury isn't considered a major setback, Cruz should enjoy a rather normal offseason in preparation for an assignment to the Florida State League next spring. The 19-year-old shortstop was impressive in his first complete year of full-season ball, finishing with a .286/.343/.488 slash line, 14 home runs and 11 steals.

