Cruz was detained by transit authorities in the Dominican Republic on Monday after a vehicle he was driving struck a motorcycle in an accident in which three people lost their lives, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.

He was part of the Pirates' 60-man player pool but apparently had returned to his native country. Cruz was reportedly traveling outside the hours allowed by the Dominican Republic, established as a measure to counter the spread of COVID-19, so he could be punished for that violation. There will also be an investigation regarding his role in the accident.