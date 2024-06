Cruz went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 4-1 win over the Reds.

With Paul Skenes dealing on the mound, Cruz's two-run single in the first inning ended up being the deciding runs. The 25-year-old now has 10 of his 30 RBI for the season over his past nine games. He's been swinging a hot bat since the calendar turned to June, slashing .295/.325/.525 over his last 11 games.