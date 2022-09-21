Cruz went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored Tuesday against the Yankees.

Cruz has struggled with patience at the dish across 304 plate appearances this season, striking out at a 38.8 percent clip while walking only 6.9 percent of the time. Tuesday's performance marked only the third time for the campaign that he's worked multiple free passes in a game, though he still struck out twice. Despite just a .220 batting average, Cruz does have 17 homers and seven stolen bases in the partial season.