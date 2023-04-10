The Pirates announced that Cruz is expected to miss four months after undergoing surgery Sunday to repair a fractured left fibula and damaged syndesmosis.

Earlier Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reported that Cruz was expected to be out 10-to-12 weeks following surgery to repair a fractured ankle, but the Pirates are not only classifying the shortstop's injury differently but also extending his recovery timeline. Cruz suffered the injury in the sixth inning of Sunday's 1-0 win over the White Sox, when he collided with catcher Seby Zavala at home plate. Rodolfo Castro is expected to receive the first opportunity to fill in for Cruz at shortstop.