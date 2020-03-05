Play

Cruz, who went 1-for-3 with a run scored Wednesday, is batting .235 in 17 Grapefruit-League at-bats.

The 6-foot-7 shortstop hasn't looked out of place defensively thus far, even if he's expected to eventually move to another position. Cruz showed off a glimpse of his power potential with tape-measure homer Sunday, stroking a prodigious shot over the center field wall. He's expected to start the season at Double-A and has done nothing to diminish his prospect tag in spring training, though a 0:7 BB:K throws up a hint of caution in his timeline.

