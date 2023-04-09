Pirates manager Derek Shelton announced after Sunday's victory over the White Sox that Cruz has a fractured left ankle, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The injury occurred on a colission at home plate with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala. The star shortstop couldn't put much weight on his leg and required assistance to leave the field. Unfortunately, the fracture will assuredly place Cruz on the injured list, and could cost the 24-year-old a good portion of the 2023 season. While Cruz is out, it's like Rodolfo Castro will play shortstop, although they could turn to a prospect like Liover Peguero at some point. It's a devastating loss for the Pirates, fantasy players and fans of exciting young players.