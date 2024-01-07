Pirates manager Derek Shelton confirmed Saturday that Cruz is fully recovered from left ankle surgery, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Shelton was asked about Cruz during the team's PiratesFest fan event and said the shortstop is "healthy" and "moving around." The 25-year-old wasn't able to make it back before the end of the season after undergoing surgery in early April to repair a fractured left fibula. Cruz did play in some instructional league games in the Dominican Republic, though, and should head into spring training without any restrictions. With a full season of health, Cruz represents a tantalizing fantasy talent.
