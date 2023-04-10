Cruz underwent surgery Sunday after suffering a fractured left ankle in the Pirates' 1-0 win over the White Sox and is expected to be sidelined for 10-to-12 weeks, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The Pirates haven't confirmed the timeline provided by Gorman, but the fact that Cruz required surgery to address the injury rather than going the rest-and-rehab route for treatment suggests he won't be on track to meet the short end of a timetable to return from a fractured ankle, which can be as few as six weeks. Expect Pittsburgh to place Cruz on the injured list ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Astros, though he may not go on the 60-day IL until the Pirates need to open up another spot on the 40-man roster. Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae are likely to get the first chance to serve as the Pirates' everyday middle infielders while Cruz is on the shelf, though Tucupita Marcano and/or Chris Owings could be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis and potentially make a push for playing time.