Cruz went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Reds.
Cruz smacked his 15th homer of the season and fourth across 12 games in September. As has been the case for much of his big-league career, it's been a mixed bag for Cruz as he has also struck out at a 35.7 percent clip in the same 12-game span. Despite the troubling strikeout rate, Cruz has shown a tremendous ability to produce counting stats, racking up 14 homers, 44 RBI, 31 runs scored and seven stole bases across 278 plate appearances for the season.