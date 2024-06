Cruz went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's loss to the Reds.

Cruz drove in one run in the fifth inning before capping off his night with a two-run blast in the seventh. It was his 11th home run of the year, with four of those coming this month. He was stuck in a 2-for-19 skid (.105) over his previous six games since his last multi-hit performance June 16. Cruz now owns a .243/.296/.433 slash line with 34 RBI and 27 extra-base hits through 284 plate appearances.