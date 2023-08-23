Cruz has shut down his running progression due to soreness in his surgically repaired left foot, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Cruz began a running program a couple weeks ago, but his ankle has not responded as hoped and his rehab has "plateaued," according to Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk. As for whether the talented young shortstop could still return before the end of the season, Tomczyk said, "It's tough to tell right now, but we are running out of days." Certainly, it's not a positive development for Cruz, and with no reason to push him to return this season, it's possible the Pirates may now slow roll Cruz as they prepare him to be ready for next season.