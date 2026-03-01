default-cbs-image
Cruz went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Cruz's home run in the fifth inning was his first of the spring, though he's otherwise had a solid start to the exhibition season. He has seven hits across 13 at-bats, while striking out four times in 15 plate appearances. Cruz has also chipped in three stolen bases while getting several chances to lead off early on in Grapefruit League action.

