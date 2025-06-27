Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Held out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cruz isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against the Mets.
Cruz has been struggling lately, getting benched midgame Tuesday for a lack of effort before being moved from leadoff to the fifth spot in the batting order. He also has just two hits in his last 31 at-bats and has struck out 12 times during that stretch. He'll leave center field work to Alexander Canario.
