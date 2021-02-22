For the first time Sunday, general manager Ben Cherington announced that Cruz could practice at other positions in addition to shortstop during spring training, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

While Cherington believes that the 22-year-old could play shortstop in the big leagues, Cruz's most likely path to Pittsburgh may be as a right fielder, given his 6-foot-7 stature. The general manager gave no update to the offseason accident involving Cruz, but he has already gone on record as indicating alcohol was not a part of the car crash which took the lives of three people and he doesn't expect the tragedy to impact Cruz's baseball future. The prospect batted .245 in 49 at-bats during Dominican Winter League play, with a 1:14 BB:K.