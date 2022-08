Cruz went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a steal in Tuesday's victory over the Brewers.

Cruz showed the power and speed combination that scouts noted with a three-run shot and a stolen base Tuesday. It was his seventh home run and fifth steal since the shortstop made his season debut on June 20. Despite a tantalizing combination of power and speed, Cruz has a 48:7 K:BB ratio and 27 hits, giving him a .209 batting average for the year.