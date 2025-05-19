Cruz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Cruz was recently held out of the lineup for four straight games due to back soreness, but he rejoined the starting nine for the final two contests of the weekend series versus the Phillies, going 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts. With lefty Nick Lodolo on the bump for Cincinnati, the lefty-hitting Cruz was unlikely to get back on track Monday, so he'll get a day off. Alexander Canario will spell Cruz in center field, while third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes settles in as the Pirates' leadoff hitter.