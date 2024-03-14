Cruz has four home runs and one stolen base across 25 plate appearances in Grapefruit League games.

Cruz has hit all four of his home runs in his last three appearances, and his performance seemingly puts to rest any concerns about his leg injury from last season lingering into the new campaign. He's also shown strong plate discipline, striking out at a 20 percent clip while maintaining a 20 percent walk rate. Cruz should be in line to lead off for Pittsburgh against right-handed pitching and will be a key to the team's offensive success.