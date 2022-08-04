Cruz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in an 8-7 victory over the Brewers on Wednesday.

Cruz blasted a line-drive home run 434 feet over the right field wall in the bottom of the seventh to help power the Pirates to a come-from-behind victory on Wednesday night at home. There have been some growing pains as the electrifying rookie shortstop adjusts to big-league pitching, as Cruz came into the game hitting only .209. However, Cruz's two-hit game lifted his average to .216 and he now has an impressive eight home runs in 36 games played.