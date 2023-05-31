Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Cruz (fibula) is expected to transition out of his walking boot next week, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
When that happens, he'll be cleared for strength and range-of-motion exercises for his surgically-repaired left leg. Cruz is expected to be on the shelf until sometime in August.
More News
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Out of boot by early June•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Cleared for upper-body work•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Officially placed on injured list•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Expected to miss four months•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Gets surgery, out 10-to-12 weeks•