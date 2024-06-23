Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

He destroyed the first pitch he saw from Zach Eflin in the first inning, sending the 78.2 mph curveball out of the stadium to right field and straight into the Allegheny River. Per Adam Berry and Justice delos Santos of MLB.com, it's just the sixth time since PNC Park opened that a ball has been hit into the river on the fly. Despite his prodigious physical tools, Cruz is still having trouble producing consistently for the Pirates, but he has stepped things up this month. Through 16 games in June, the 25-year-old is slashing .250/.283/.464 with three homers, one steal, 11 runs and 11 RBI.