Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Making progress in rehab
Cruz (foot) was recently cleared to resume full weight-bearing activities, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Cruz seems to have progressed as anticipated since being shut down in late April with a fractured left foot, but he's still probably multiple weeks away from returning to game action at High-A Bradenton. Prior to being shut down with the injury, the 20-year-old outfielder was hitting .238/.304/.333 with a 4-for-4 success rate on stolen-base attempts and a 28.3 percent strikeout rate.
