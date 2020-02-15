Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Not lacking in confidence
Cruz, who saw his first action at the Double-A level in 2019, has received his first invitation to major-league spring training, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
"My goal is to make it to the big leagues this year," Cruz said. "I want to do everything possible to make it to the big leagues this year. For me, there's nothing impossible." The 21-year-old prospect is an oddity because of his size -- he stands 6-foot-7 -- and the position he currently plays, shortstop. While some projections have Cruz delivering monster power, he's hit 10, 14 and eight home runs in his last three seasons, respectively. Since there are few size comparisons for Cruz, predicting his path may prove difficult. After returning from an early season right-foot fracture in 2019, he hit well in High-A (.301/.345/.515) before jumping to Double-A (.269/.346/.412) for the final month. He then struggled in the Arizona Fall League, batting .190 with a 7:21 BB:K mark in 42 at-bats. Cruz represents one of Pittsburgh's brightest prospects and it will be interesting to see how the team's new management handles his progression.
