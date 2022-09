Cruz went 4-for-5 with two runs in Monday's 8-3 win against the Reds.

Cruz batted atop the order and did the job of a leadoff hitter, reaching base four times on singles. His hit in the fifth inning led to Pittsburgh's first run, though Cruz wasn't credited with an RBI since the runner crossed the plate due to an error. The rookie has followed a four-game, 0-for-13 stretch by going 6-for-9 and scoring three runs over his past two contests.