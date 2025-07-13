Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins after exiting Saturday's 12-4 loss in the top of the eighth inning due to a hip flexor injury, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Though Cruz won't be available to start in the Pirates' final game of the first half, manager Don Kelly said that the outfielder is expected to be available to participate in Monday's Home Run Derby in Atlanta. Jack Suwinski will draw the start Sunday in center field in place of Cruz, who should be ready to return to the Pittsburgh lineup following the All-Star break, even if he ends up being held out of the Home Run Derby as a precaution.