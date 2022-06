Cruz went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Cubs.

Cruz recorded an RBI double in the sixth inning and has driven in at least one run in all four games since arriving in Pittsburgh. Though he's yet to go yard in 2022, Cruz has two extra-base hits, four runs scored and seven RBI across 18 at-bats. Cruz has hit primarily in the bottom-third of the order, though that should change as the season progresses.