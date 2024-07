Cruz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a strikeouts in a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Cruz reached base on a single in the first and proceeded to steal second but failed to score. Cruz doesn't run often, but he's successful when he does, as he's only been caught stealing once in 12 attempts since the beginning of 2023. The 25-year-old is slashing .240/.294/.425 with 12 homers, 37 RBI, and seven steals this season.