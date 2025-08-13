The Pirates placed Cruz (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Cruz collided with teammate Jack Suwinksi in the outfield Tuesday against the Brewers and was removed from the game in the sixth inning. He'll spend the next week trying to clear concussion symptoms. In a corresponding move, the Pirates recalled Ronny Simon from Triple-A Indianapolis. Over the last 30 days, Cruz has slashed just .188/.245/.341 with two home runs, 14 RBI, nine runs scored, five stolen bases and a 7:29 BB:K.