Cruz (forearm) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list Tuesday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cruz hasn't appeared in a game since June 30 due to a sore forearm, and the injury is apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the injured list. General manager Ben Cherington recently said that he doesn't believe the injury is serious, but it's not yet clear when the 22-year-old will be able to return. Prior to the injury, Cruz slashed .289/.349/.538 with nine homers, 34 runs, 29 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 43 games at Double-A Altoona.