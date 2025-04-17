Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo homer and a stolen base during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Nationals.

After launching a decisive grand slam in Wednesday's victory, Cruz provided the lone scoring of Thursday's contest with a 442-foot blast to right-center field in the opening frame. The 26-year-old also punched out twice and has a .228 average and 29.6 percent strikeout rate through 17 games this year, but he's still provided plenty of production with four homers and a league-leading nine steals.