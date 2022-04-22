Cruz has started 10 games at shortstop as opposed to only one in left field with Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the season.

When the Pirates optioned Cruz to the minors to start the season, part of the stated reason was to get him reps in the outfield. While he did start one of his first five games in left field, Cruz has played exclusively at shortstop since. It's unclear what that may mean for his defensive home in the long term, but it suggests that he will play in the infield upon his promotion to the majors this season. It's also uncertain when Cruz may return to Pittsburgh, as he has hit only .175/.283/.275 across 46 plate appearances with Indianapolis.