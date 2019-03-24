Cruz went 1-for-3 with a tape-measure homer off Zach Eflin in Saturday's win over Philadelphia.

The 20-year-old, who also turned a pair of nifty double plays Saturday, slashed .286/.343/.488 with 14 homers and 11 stolen bases for Low-A Bradenton in 2018. He's one of Pittsburgh's top prospects but likely remains a long ways away from making his potential major-league debut. General manager Neal Huntington said during Saturday's game that the organization plans on keeping the 6-foot-6 Dominican at shortstop despite his height, at least for the time being. Given Cruz's blend of speed and power, there's a good chance he moves up fantasy rankings quickly. He's expected to play for High-A Bradenton in 2019.

