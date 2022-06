Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Cruz started all six games since being called up for his major-league debut Monday, and he'll receive a breather in the series finale at Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old has gone 7-for-27 with three doubles, seven RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Diego Castillo will take over at shortstop Sunday for the Buccos.