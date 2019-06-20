Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Set to accelerate rehab
Cruz (foot) appears on track to accelerate his rehab program and build up toward a return to game action in 7-to-10 days, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Cruz has been idle since late April after fracturing his rght foot while playing for High-A Bradenton. Due to the length of his absence, Cruz will likely need to prove his health by appearing in multiple nine-inning simulated games and extended spring training games before the organization clears him to return from the 7-day injured list. Cruz was hitting .238 with a home run and four steals in 11 games with Bradenton prior to being shut down.
