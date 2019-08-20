Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Shows skills Monday
Cruz went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases against Double-A Hartford on Monday.
The steals were his first since he was promoted from High-A Bradenton. Cruz is batting .333 in his last 10 games. He's already ripped off three triples in 21 Eastern League contests and continues to show why he ranks at the top of Pittsburgh's prospects list. The 6-foot-6 infielder has played shortstop exclusively in 2019 but it wouldn't be surprising to see him end up at another position in the majors. Cruz is slashing .307/.357/.493 with seven homers and 10 steals across three levels in 2019.
