Cruz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

The hot-hitting rookie will hit the bench for the first time since Aug. 23, ending a 16-game stretch in which Cruz slashed .313/.353/.641 with four home runs and 14 RBI. With a southpaw (Mike Minor) on the hill for Cincinnati, the lefty-hitting Cruz will give way to the righty-hitting Kevin Newman at shortstop and atop the batting order.