Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Sitting again versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cruz is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Southpaw Blake Snell is on the bump for the Dodgers, marking the fifth straight time the left-handed-hitting Cruz has been out of the lineup versus a lefty when he was healthy. The 26-year-old is slashing a woeful .106/.212/.183 with a 36.4 percent strikeout rate against left-handed pitching this season. Alexander Canario will be in center field and bat seventh for the Pirates.