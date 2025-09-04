Cruz is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

Southpaw Blake Snell is on the bump for the Dodgers, marking the fifth straight time the left-handed-hitting Cruz has been out of the lineup versus a lefty when he was healthy. The 26-year-old is slashing a woeful .106/.212/.183 with a 36.4 percent strikeout rate against left-handed pitching this season. Alexander Canario will be in center field and bat seventh for the Pirates.