Cruz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending a tough lefty (Tarik Skubal) to the hill Wednesday, so Pirates manager Don Kelly likely determined it was an optimal time to give the left-handed-hitting Cruz just his second day off in the team's last 26 games. The Pirates called up Billy Cook from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, and he'll step into the lineup right away as Cruz's replacement in center field.