Cruz will be on the bench Saturday against the Cubs.

Cruz will get to rest his legs for the second straight day, as he served as the designated hitter Friday. His recent numbers suggest he could use a rest, as he's gone 5-for-46 with 24 strikeouts over his last 12 games. In typical Cruz fashion, however, he at least managed three homers and two steals over that stretch, preserving some amount of fantasy value. Kevin Newman will start at shortstop Saturday.