Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Cruz is on quite the tear during his seven-game hitting streak. He's gone 14-for-30 (.467) with three homers, eight RBI, five runs scored, two triples and two doubles in that span. The massive surge has him up to a .231/.279/.470 slash line with 14 homers, 43 RBI, 31 runs scored and six stolen bases through 66 contests. The walk he drew Saturday was his first in nine games, and while he's hot at the plate, he still has a 36.2 percent strikeout rate compared to a 6.4 percent walk rate.