Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Brewers.

Cruz took Trevor Gott yard in the sixth inning to record his fourth home run of the season. He has shown the expected pop in his bat since being promoted June 20, as nine of his 16 hits have gone for extra bases. On the other hand, Cruz has a 34.2 percent strikeout rate which has deflated to his batting average to .213 across 79 plate appearances.