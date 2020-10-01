General manager Ben Cherington expects Cruz to take part in spring training despite the 21-year-old's role in an offseason accident in the Dominican Republic, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
"No reason to believe he wouldn't be available for spring training, full participant," Cherington said. "No information that I have that would suggest he wouldn't be." The accident took the lives of three people. Some reports coming out of the Dominican Republic remain unclear and fantasy owners will still need to take a wait-and-see approach with the fallout from the tragedy.
