Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

The young shortstop carries the Pirates' offense, with his two-run homer in the eighth inning off Matt Strahm giving his club some valuable insurance. Cruz has collected multiple hits in three straight games and driven in at least one run in four straight, and he's slashing .348/.380/.652 through 50 plate appearances in July with five doubles, three homers, a steal, eight runs and 14 RBI. Cruz also has a 2:16 BB:K on the month, but as long as he's crushing the ball when he does make contact, he'll be a valuable fantasy asset.