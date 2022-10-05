Cruz went 3-for-6 with a run scored and a stolen base in an 8-7 extra-inning loss Tuesday against St. Louis.

Cruz singled in the first, third and 10th innings, scoring a run in the first and stealing a base in the 10th. It was his 11th stolen base in 15 attempts this season and fourth steal since Sept. 23. He's had multi-hit performances in six of his last eight games, posting a .429/.487/.514 slash line in 39 plate appearances in that span. He's cut down on his strikeouts over the final part of the season and has a 5:5 BB:K in his last 44 plate appearances.