Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base Tuesday against the Reds.
Cruz led off the seventh inning with a single and promptly stole second base before coming around to score. While it is a small sample, Cruz has shown an improved ability to make contact by striking out only twice across his last six games and 28 plate appearances. He's slowly improved his overall line for the season, as he is now hitting .225/.281/.454 across 327 plate appearances while also tallying 17 home runs and nine stolen bases.