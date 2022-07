Cruz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds.

After sitting out the afternoon game, Cruz returned for Game 2 and notched his second steal of the campaign. The strikeouts are piling up at an alarming rate (22 strikeouts now in 17 MLB games this season), and Cruz will need to make more consistent contact in the years to come to get the most out of his immense skills.