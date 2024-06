Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Sunday against the Rays.

Cruz made plenty of highlights Saturday by blasting a home run into the Allegheny River, but he's slumped with only two hits across 19 at-bats during Pittsburgh's current homestand. He did manage to tally his sixth stolen base of the season Sunday, his first since returning from ankle soreness that caused him to miss games on June 14th and 15th.