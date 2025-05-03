Cruz went 0-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases Friday against the Padres.

Cruz has been one of the few bright spots in the Pirates' lineup, and he continued his breakout Friday. He stole multiple bases in a game for the second time this season, bringing his total on the campaign to 14. He's also scored 15 runs in 17 games since taking over as Pittsburgh's leadoff hitter.