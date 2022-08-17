site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Takes seat against lefty
Cruz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
The lefty-hitting Cruz will get a day off with southpaw Rich Hill taking the hill for Boston. Kevin Newman will shift over from second base to fill the rookie's usual spot at shortstop.
